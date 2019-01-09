NAIVASHA DEAD GIRL EXHUMED

There was drama in a Naivasha estate after a family sought the services of religious leaders to pray for their daughter who died a few weeks ago so that she can come back to life, a move that left many villagers in amusement.

Residents of Karati village gathered at the scene where the group that was undeterred by the large gathering continued with the exhumation process. A process that was quickly interrupted after the area chief arrived with police and the whole exercise stopped on grounds that it was an illegal activity.

According to the chief, the mother of the dead child appeared depressed saying she required counselling to accept that her only child was dead.