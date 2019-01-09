English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos
SONKO VS OUKO: Sonko responds to Education CEC Janet Ouko resignation claims
Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has promised to name his full cabinet and Deputy Governor by Friday this week. Speaking in Mombasa, Sonko further said he will not change his leadership style which some of his senior officers have termed as intimidating and full of threats, maintaining the county lost millions of shillings through education bursaries which senior officials in his government were allegedly involved.