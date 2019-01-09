English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

TAITA TAVETA YOUTH EMPOWERMENT: 24 vocational training colleges equipped

K24 Tv January 9, 2019
2,578 Less than a minute

As a way of empowering the youth with knowledge and skills, the government has equipped over 24 Vocational Training Colleges in Taita Taveta to handle a capacity of 5,000 students.

According to Taita Taveta county Executive in Charge of Education; Daniel Makoko, the county government has a target of reaching as many as 5,000 young people by end of 2019 to equip them with skills that will enable them register companies that can apply for county tenders.

The government in partnership with Higher Education Loans Board and Kenya universities and post-secondary in sensitizing youths to apply for loans and bursaries so that they can join college and universities.

Show More

Related Articles

January 9, 2019
2,585

YOUNG MOTHERS AND EDUCATION

January 9, 2019
2,537

COUNTY POLITICS

January 9, 2019
2,593

NAIVASHA DEAD GIRL EXHUMED

January 9, 2019
2,640

SONKO VS OUKO: Sonko responds to Education CEC Janet Ouko resignation claims