TAITA TAVETA YOUTH EMPOWERMENT: 24 vocational training colleges equipped

As a way of empowering the youth with knowledge and skills, the government has equipped over 24 Vocational Training Colleges in Taita Taveta to handle a capacity of 5,000 students.

According to Taita Taveta county Executive in Charge of Education; Daniel Makoko, the county government has a target of reaching as many as 5,000 young people by end of 2019 to equip them with skills that will enable them register companies that can apply for county tenders.

The government in partnership with Higher Education Loans Board and Kenya universities and post-secondary in sensitizing youths to apply for loans and bursaries so that they can join college and universities.