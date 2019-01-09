English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos
ECDE TEACHERS RECRUITMENT
Early Childhood Development Education in Nakuru county is set to receive a major boost after the county government deployed over 300 teachers to ECDE centers across the county.
Speaking during the commissioning of the teachers, Nakuru Deputy Governor, Eric Korir, announced that the county has a total of 939 registered ECDE centers, majority of which do not have teachers, with the county now working to ensure each centre has at least 2 teachers.