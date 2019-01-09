Woman charged over faking abduction, forced abortion

A woman, who faked her abduction and claimed that her eight-month pregnancy had been forcibly terminated three months ago, has been charged in a Mombasa court.

Saida Abdulrahman appeared before Mombasa Resident magistrate Christine Ogweno alongside her husband Mohamed Abdurahman, and they pleaded not guilty to two separate charges of giving false information to a public officer contrary to section 129 (a) of the Penal Code.

Abdulrahman was charged that on September 24, last year, at Coast General Hospital in Mvita sub-county, Mombasa, she informed a doctor that she had been pregnant for eight months, and her abductors procured her an abortion, information she knew or believed was false.

Her husband was accused of giving false information to a police officer, with intention to cause the officer to activate police operations in search of the victim.

The duo was released on a Sh100,000 bond each with one similar surety. The matter will be heard on January 24.