House inferno wipes out Kipipiri family

David Macharia @PeopleDailyKe

Five people perished yesterday morning when fire destroyed the timber house they were sleeping in at Gita Bushi trading centre in Kipipiri, Nyandarua county.

The five­­— a woman, her three children and an unidentified man— were burned beyond recognition in the 3.30am incident.

Kipipiri OCPD Charles Rotich identified the woman as Ann Murugi but could not immediately tell the names of the children, aged between two months and 12 years, and the man.

A neighbour, however, said the children were George (two months), Kim (six) and Wangui (12). Another neighbour identified the man only as Mwangi. Gita MCA John Githinji said the woman was not married and the man could have been a visitor.

Rotich said the family was asleep when the fire broke out, adding that residents were awoken by loud noise from the house.

“They reported that they heard loud noises from the house only to see a huge fire when they arrived at the scene. The fire was escalated by the winds from the Aberdare Forest such that they could not put it out on time,” he said.

A neighbour, David Mburu, said they were awoken by screams by one of the children but their efforts to save the occupants of the house were futile as the fire spread fast.

“We heard noise coming from outside and when we went out, we saw my neighbour’s house engulfed in flames.

“We tried to put out the fire but it was too huge, however, we managed to prevent it from spreading to adjacent houses by demolishing part of another house,” he said.

Rotich said they are yet to establish the cause of the fire, adding that investigations into the incident are ongoing.

“We are investigating the cause of the fire as the house is not connected to electricity but we suspect it might have been caused by a burning jiko or lamp,” he said. The bodies of the deceased were taken to JM County Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting autopsy.

Jane Wanjiru, a resident, said the deceased woman had no known relatives given his only brother died two years ago while their grandmother, who raised them, died several years back.