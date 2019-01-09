Aukot dismisses Uhuru, Raila unity

Bernard Gitau @benagitau

The ThirdWay Alliance party yesterday dismissed the union between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition chief Raila Odinga, as a scheme to constrain the country’s leadership to some select political elites.

Speaking to the press in Nairobi yesterday, the party leader Ekuru Aukot accused Uhuru and Raila of regrouping in a bid to capture power in 2022.

“They are regrouping to form a political union, whose sole intent is to award one of them the country’s leadership,” he said at the party’s headquarters..

In what was termed a rare show of unity after a protracted and tense general election, the two leaders vowed to set aside their differences and work towards a united country on March 9.

On Monday, at Mombasa during the commissioning of Mama Ngina Waterfront Drive by President Uhuru, Rails defended the Handshake saying it was not meant to push Deputy President William Ruto out of Jubilee Party.

His pact with President Kenyatta, he said, was to prevent the country from disintegrating after the disputed 2017 elections that resulted in his swearing-in as the “people’s president”.

“There are those saying that Raila wants to wreck Jubilee and chase others out. That is nonsense. We want to change the country for the better,” he said.

But Aukot termed the unity as inclusivity lie. “This is hypocrisy of the highest order and Odinga and President Uhuru should be made to retire in 2022,” added Aukot. He called upon the real ‘hustlers’ who cares about the country welfare to raise up and take the mantle.