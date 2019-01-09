How Uhuru, Raila deal has upset Ruto 2022 game plan

The handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition chief Raila Odinga was meant to stabilise and return Kenya to a path of sensible politics and optimism following yet another episode of implosions this country experiences every election cycle.

The aftermath of the 2017 poll sent the economy to the ropes, investor confidence was getting battered and the country held captive to ethnic hostilities and suspicions.

With the political landscape choking with hate, bloodletting and psychological wounds, the handshake came as a godsend and something of monumental changing moment in our political profile.

Days after the handshake, perceptions quickly shifted and a trajectory of renewed hope registered and in what quickly emerged as handshake dividend, the securities exchange made upbeat indicators, the shilling’s dwindling stature appreciated against the hard currencies as hopes crystallised that the national leadership would shepherd Kenyans on a different path.

Jubilee war

According to the script, the handshake dividends were to be buttressed by charting and reinforcing anchors to enhance inclusiveness, tackle enduring cases of injustice, deal with graft and reinforce a weak ethical infrastructure that stoked economic, social and political inequities.

There was to be conscious and determined efforts to address landmines that rendered our electoral process such bloody encounters, instead of being essential tools and instruments of democracy.

And to set the ball rolling, the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) team was named comprising representation from both sides of the political divide.

It was the perfect scenario of how to do politics. But, unfortunately, that would seem to be where the rosy picture ends.

First forward to 2019, desperation, anger, rebellion, claims of betrayal and sense of hopelessness have crashed in.

If the handshake was hailed as a master stroke by President Uhuru to demobilse Raila and the political opposition, it’s ironically emerging that it may have instead planted the seed for Jubilee implosion and perceived scheme to elbow out his deputy by setting into motion a vicious intra-party conflict that poses an existential threat to it.

The Uhuru, Raila rapprochement, it’s now emerging, threatens other political interests built around the sustenance of the status quo.

While it threw into disarray the interests of Nasa co-principals and their collective constituency, its greatest casualty, it is emerging — whether by design or accident — is Deputy President William Ruto’s Uhuru succession game plan.

The overheated political environment, an increasingly restive Jubilee base reflected by Ruto allies shrill voices of apprehension across the country, and which specifically are finding virulent and vocal expression from cabal of Rift Valley and Mount Kenya allies is proving politically volcanic.

It is now reduced to those willing to lay their life for Ruto, who they see as a victim of the handshake intrigues carefully choreographed to derail his 2022 campaign and the ultimate trophy; the presidency, his heir apparent status since 2013, notwithstanding.

The firestorm created at the weekend by Jubilee vice chairman David Murathe, virtually disowning the Uhuru-Ruto deal, has sparked a firestorm. The air is rife with political chicanery, betrayal claims and behind the scenes re-strategising.

Suddenly, Jubilee finds itself on a treacherous path where the President and his deputy appear to be sparring, with Raila and powerful political families lining up on the President’s side. And it’s all smoke and mirrors, creating a turbulent, who-will-blink-first scenario between the President and his deputy.

Meanwhile, fierce spotlight is on exchanges between Ruto diehards, who surprisingly comprise a large constellation in the President’s own Mt Kenya backyard, and the Kikuyu in the diaspora such as Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri, who think they have valid sentimental and security reasons to rally behind DP Ruto and in the process piling pressure on the President.

Ngunjiri had uncharacteristically choice words when telling off the President over alleged betrayal of Ruto. According to Ngunjiri, the Uhuru-Ruto pact is irrevocable, if only for Kenyans to keep faith in the Kikuyu and undo the tag of a people one cannot do a political deal with.

A new twist came in when the long running murmurs found strident and vocal voice in Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria who hit out at Uhuru for allegedly disregarding development of his Central base, prompting an angry washenzi rejoinder from the President as he reminded critics of his sworn oath to serve every Kenyan in all corners of the country. It has hardly escaped observers that Kuria may have echoed what others think but cannot say openly.

But the rapid-fire apostles exchanges notwithstanding, the President would appear to have shifted stance which is now closer to Raila’s position regarding the political and governance superstructure blamed for fanning ethnic suspicions and hostility, breeding discontent, political and economic inequities which ultimately find expression in cycle of post election turmoil.

Whats more, the President with his eyes firmly set on his legacy set on the Big Four agenda, has found distractive and diversionary, the endless clamour for 2022 and implicitly blames his deputy for orchestrating the campaigns that consign him to lame duck presidency.

War on graft

Another irritant fueling the sparring of the two is the war on graft. This has generated heated debate whether graft in Kenya has a DNA factor that selectively targets specific communities with members of the DP’s Kalenjin community appearing to feel disproportionate heat. Both Uhuru and Raila have dismissed the notion that graft can be defined by ethnicity and declared the guilty would have to carry their own cross.

But for Raila backers and Nasa bigwigs Musalia Mudavadi and Kalonzo Musyoka who have also embraced the handshake, the solution lies in changing the Constitution to address power equity and the structure of the Executive.

That Ruto is uncomfortable with this suggestion has to do with the fact that his calculations and strategising for the presidency precluded reconfiguring the political and governance landscape. Uhuru had initially steered clear of expressing opinion on the matter but has lately moved closer to the imperative to construct more inclusive governance and political structure. Uhuru now sees the winner takes it all situation as antithetical to the quest for inclusivity.

The discordance exposing the political vagaries are a reflection of polarised polity and hardening of stances. The gloves might be off sooner than later as lightning rods are recharged with the bigwigs expected to jump into the trenches following Murathe’s declaration.

The Uhuru, Raila handshake and subsequent handshakes which have since sucked in former President Daniel arap Moi, appear to have repurposed the 2022 succession politics, slanting it to Ruto’s disadvantage and setting off claims of a grand dynasty plot and Ruto victimhood.

While Moi has hosted Raila and Musyoka at his Kabarak home, he rebuffed Ruto in a gesture widely interpreted as the handiwork of his Gideon (Baringo senator) who is another hostile front to Ruto’s political ambitions.