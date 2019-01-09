Ruto breaks silence in debate on 2022 presidential bid

Deputy President William Ruto last evening commented for the first time on plans by some Jubilee members to scuttle his 2022 presidential bid with a caution to party members to use appropriate channels to air their grievances.

In what appeared to be a response to immediate former Jubilee vice chairman David Murathe, Ruto warned Jubilee members to avoid unnecessary negative debate that would tear the party apart.

In his first tweet since Murathe disclosed plans to bar him from contesting in 2022, Ruto warned that such “negative debate” would only undermine the party, its leadership and the president.

Low profile

“After projects promised for decades became a reality under Jubilee, many Kenyans especially Jubilee members understandably are asking us for more. This must be tempered with the reality of what we can afford . No region , community or Kenyan will be left now or in future,” he said.

Ruto who has kept a low profile over the last three days, in his three tweets first underlined Jubilee’s key projects that need to be completed to transform the country.

“Jubilee rolled out a comprehensive development agenda to transform Kenya in 2013. From SGR, 7,000km tarmac roads to reform of National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) and 4.6km additional electricity, 160 new Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and more, distributed equitably across Kenya deliberately. The Big four Agenda will build this foundation. Facts,” Ruto twitted.

In another tweet, he concurred with President Uhuru Kenyatta that Jubilee will undertake development projects throughout the country without leaving behind any region.

On Monday, Uhuru castigated a group of MPs from Central Kenya led by Moses Kuria (Gatundu South) who have been claiming that the region has remained marginalised despite overwhelmingly voting for the President in 2013 and 2017.