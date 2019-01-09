It’s a tough balancing act for Uhuru as JP ‘falls out’ looms

Barely into the first week of 2019, President Uhuru Kenyatta is in a kind of sticky wicket situation with time closing in and as he strives to curve a path to legacy which he has staked on his Big Four agenda — universal health coverage, affordable housing, food security and manufacturing.

But the President, whose March 9, 2018 Handshake with opposition chief Raila Odinga that calmed the political temperatures of the 2017 poll, now finds himself facing multiple challenges as he winds down his second and final term in office, which ends in 2022.

Expiry of presidency

Among them is managing the 2022 succession which had hitherto appeared to go according to the ruling Jubilee Party script — for his deputy and heir apparent William Ruto to smoothly sail into the presidency — but which has been jolted by the handshake.

And in the changed political dynamics, Uhuru has to summon every ounce of his political dexterity to avert a fallout among his allies and supporters in Jubilee over the Handshake with Raila.

The subsequent seismic effects of the emerging political realities are being felt far and wide, including his restive Mt Kenya backyard with leaders accusing him of forsaking them, while the other key Jubilee partners from the Ruto’s Rift Valley and other allies point the finger at Raila of allegedly using the Handshake to elbow the DP from the right to succeed Uhuru. To them the political ecosystem is rife with betrayal of their man.

The emergent political situation has forced Uhuru into a tough juggling act where he has to manage multiple groups and individuals in the succession equation while at the same time deal with the development agenda, calls for referendum, youth unemployment and corruption fight.

It’s all bound to be tough juggling for the President, who still has three years to the expiry of his presidency.

On the one hand is his deputy Ruto who expects a reciprocation in 2022 and on the other, a bitter political opponen-turned-ally Raila Odinga, both keen at guaranteeing his last term in office is smooth and successful.

And as disquiet and jittery grips Rift Valley, which overwhelmingly voted for UhuRuto in 2013 and 2017, a schism is emerging in his Mt Kenya backyard where a section of legislators accuse him of marginalisation.

However, Dr Ruto yesterday appeared intent to calm the waters when he called on Jubilee members. “To use appropriate mechanism to channel matters concerning us and avoid unnecessary negative debate that only undermine the party, the party leadership and the President”.

Besides, a section of leaders from Mt Kenya are quietly looking upon the Head of State to direct them on his succession plans in 2022.

The new year started off with heated debate triggered by the former Jubilee Party vice chairman David Murathe, a close ally of the President when he claimed that Mt Kenya region does not owe Ruto reciprocation as alleged by his supporters.

Murathe insisted that Ruto is not automatic Jubilee Party candidate for 2022 and that he will have to fight it out like any other interested individual.

Apart from the party politics, the virtual entry of Raila in the government through the “handshake” has further complicated matters for the Head of State, causing jitters in the Ruto camp with presumption that both are clamouring to win Uhuru’s backing to outflank Ruto.

Raila’s allies have responded with similar vitriol, accusing Ruto of undermining the handshake between the President and ODM party leader.

Attracted support

Early this week in the presence of President Uhuru, Raila hit out at unnamed characters that he said were spreading rumours that he has joined the government with the intention of pushing them out.

The most recent headache the President must contend with are claims of marginalisation by section of leaders from his own backyard led by Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria.

Uhuru, however, reacted with anger, accusing the politicians of hypocrisy, stressing that he was not a President of particular region.

On another front, Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri charged that the president has betrayed Ruto, a statement that has since landed him in trouble.

Early in the day, Kimani had taken to the streets to protest against the President’s criticism of leaders opposed to his stand on the 2022 succession debate.

But Uhuru yesterday attracted the support of a group of 13 MPs from the region who defended him against the claims, saying the President’s constitutional mandate requires him to develop the whole country without bias or discrimination.

Political commentator Martin Andati acknowledges that indeed the President faces tough battle ahead though manageable, adding that Ruto has to tone down in his fight for space, saying his persistence in nationwide campaigns was irritating his boss.

“Uhuru had asked Ruto to stop too much politicking and concentrate on development he seems to have defied and naturally has offended his boss.”

Mt Kenya MPs who addressed the Press at Parliament Buildings defended Uhuru against Kuria’s claims, saying that they appreciated the work the government has done for the last six years but cautiously added; “We are, however aware that there is still more work to be done as per the expectations of our people.”

The group, led by nominated MP Cecily Mbarire, assured their supports and pledged to engage the President and his government through a structured framework established late last year in Naivasha to lobby on issues related to our region’s socio-political and economic development.