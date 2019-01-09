Former EACC staff fined Sh800,000 for bribery

Two former Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) employees were yesterday found guilty of soliciting bribes and ordered to pay a Sh800,000 fine or spend a year in jail.

Senior principal magistrate Felix Kombo said the prosecution had proved beyond reasonable doubt the case against Felix Mutinda and Fredrick Omaya. The two were convicted of soliciting a Sh180,000 bribe from Judith Kashem as an inducement to ensure her company remains in the list of pre-qualified EACC suppliers.

In another count Mutinda is said to have received Sh100,000 not to cancel an LPO. The magistrate directed Mutinda to pay Sh500,000 fine while Omanya will part Sh300,000.