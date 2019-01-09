NPSC out to tame suicide cases wave among cops

The National Police Service Commission (NPSC) is keen on reducing widespread cases of suicide among officers, chief executive Joseph Onyango has said.

He said the ongoing police reforms partly involves addressing work-related stress among officers as a contributor to the cases. Onyango said the commission is committed to improving overall police welfare.

“We want to deal with the causes that drive some officers to take their own lives. As a commission we want to identify the root causes whether related to work or family,” he said.

Onyango’s revelation come in the wake of an incident in which a police officer attached to the Kenya Ports Authority shot himself dead inside a toilet last Saturday.

OCPD Patrick Robalia said they were yet to establish why police constable Charles Ndolo turned his official gun on himself.

Cases of suicide among members of the disciplined forces are on the rise, with most turning their guns on loved ones before taking their own lives. Some of the reasons mostly advanced is personal issues as well as the nature of their job.