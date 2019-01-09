All eyes on Trump as World Bank president resigns

Washington, Tuesday

World Bank President Jim Yong Kim abruptly resigned nearly three years ahead of schedule on Monday, setting up an opening for President Donald Trump to fill — and a potential clash with other countries over the long-standing practice of the US making the appointment.

Trump has repeatedly voiced disdain for multilateral institutions and questioned US foreign aid commitments, making it likely his authority to name a new president will be challenged by emerging economies that have in recent decades grown increasingly opposed to US dominance over the global development bank.

The White House did not immediately say whether Trump plans to name a new president or provide a list of potential candidates.

The Trump administration has enjoyed a close working relationship with Kim. Ivanka Trump, the President’s daughter and senior adviser, developed a woman’s entrepreneurship initiative in partnership with the World Bank in 2017 with the goal of providing more than $1 billion (Sh102 billion) in financing for small-business owners.

Trump’s daughter took the idea in April 2017 to Kim, who agreed to fast track the initiative. Her involvement in the international fund drew scrutiny from watchdog groups, which said the setup could open up potential conflicts of interest.

Father’s seat

Ivanka Trump also drew intense scrutiny after briefly taking her father’s seat at the table during the G20 meeting that July, sitting with world leaders to help launch the loan program.

Kim defended the younger Trump’s effort at the summit. “This is not a cute little project,” he said. “This is going to be a major driver of economic growth in the future … and it’s going to drive gender equality at the same time.”

Trump himself has largely ignored the World Bank, surprising some who expected his administration to have harsher words for the lender. He has also praised the outgoing president, calling him a “friend” and a “great guy,” and suggesting he himself might have selected him. – CNN