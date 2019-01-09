No fertiliser in sight for Rift farmers

Winstone Chiseremi @Wchiseredmi

Hundreds of maize farmers in North Rift region are staring at late planting of the crop as the government is yet to supply subsidised fertiliser.

The farmers, drawn from the maize growing counties of Uasin Gishu, West Pokot, Trans Nzoia, Nandi and Elgeyo Marakwet have been forced to halt preparation of their land due to uncertainty surrounding supplies of the farm input.

Farmers normally start buying subsidised fertiliser from various National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) depots in January ahead of planting from March to May.

Kenya Farmers Association director Kipkorir Menjo has challenged the government to come out boldly and tell farmers on whether they will benefit from the subsidy programme through the NCPB this year.

“The government should tell farmers in advance whether they will benefit from the subsidy programme this year or not so that they can look for alternative means of sourcing for the commodity,” said Menjo.

Speaking to the press in Eldoret, Menjo who was accompanied by representatives of the farming community in the region said a major crisis meeting is slated for next week at Teachers Advisory Centre where they will come up with a raft of resolutions on the sector.

According to Menjo, several MPs from the region led by Moiben legislator Sila Tiren and his outspoken Nandi Hills counterpart Alfred Keter are set to attend the meeting.

Kimutai Kolum, a prominent cereal farmer in Uasin Gishu County asked the government to hasten the process of availing the subsidised fertiliser to enable them to plant on time.

He said they were anticipating long rains and yet the government has not ensured farmers get subsidised farm input on time in wake of crisis that has rocked the NCPB.

Kolum challenged Agriculture Cabinet secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri to explain the saga surrounding delayed supply of farm inputs instead of keeping mum to avoid anxiety among the farmers.

Contacted, NCPB North Rift Regional Manager Gilbert Rotich said they have not received a consignment of subsidised fertiliser for sale to farmers in the region.