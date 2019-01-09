Kilaguni Serena opens first solar lodge

Serena Hotels and Mettle Solar Ofgen have officially opened Kenya’s first fully solar-powered lodge. Kilaguni Serena Safari Lodge located in Tsavo West National Park has installed a 307kWP solar power plant to provide for its entire power requirements and enhance environmental sustainability.

The solar power plant is installed under a lease arrangement and utilises new SMA Solar off-grid technology with 670kWh of usable lead acid battery storage, with the capacity to supply the lodge’s total energy needs during normal weather conditions.

Francois Van Themaat, Mettle Solar managing director said this is one of their first projects in the hospitality industry. “It is a big win for Kenya to get a ground breaking project like this, up and running.

Serena Hotels Managing Director, Mahmud Jan Mohamed said the hotel chain will continue to focus on innovative programmes that respond to the needs of the environment, economy and communities within which it operates.

He said the demand from eco-travelers is growing and Serena continues to adapt its business model to meet the ecological travel experiences and expectations of today’s guest.

Thorsten Ronge, SMA Solar Technology South Africa managing director said the projects focus on secure and environmentally friendly energy supply.