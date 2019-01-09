Credit reference bureaus in Kenya: Blessing or curse?

Morris Aron

I sat through the very formative stages of credit reference bureaus (CRBs) in Kenya— from an idea to proposals to actualisation through an Act of Parliament.

A noble idea at the start. Now that the CRBs have been tested, it is time to tie up a few loose nuts. A credit reference bureau is a firm that collects information from various sources and provides consumer credit information on individuals for a variety of uses. A CRB provides information on individuals borrowing and bill paying habits.

Such information helps commercial banks, saving and credit co-operative societies (Saccos) and other microfinance institutions to assess borrowers’ ability to repay a loan.

Having a CRB system in place can affect the interest rate and other terms of a loan. CRBs lessen premium risk — what financial institutions charge for not knowing how promptly a customer repays a loan or pays their bills.

Before CRBs — which now provide that information in the form of a credit score —the cost has traditionally been borne by customers as a portion of the interest rate. Ideally if the information from CRBs are used correctly, a positive credit score is meant to see financial institutions price credit favourably.

The pricing of credit can be based on risk-based pricing, a form of price discrimination on different borrowers, as set out in their credit rating and so on and so forth.

However, since the coming into effect of the laws authorising operations of CRBs in Kenya, credit information sharing has turned to be a pain instead of a blessing.

First, financial institutions are yet to demonstrate any advantages that come with positive credit ratings which ideally should mean cheaper credit. The very first advantage of a CRB has not manifested itself in the economy in the manner it should.

On the contrary, being listed in a CRB means the end of access to credit to millions of Kenyans.

Financial institutions have perfected the art of blocking out anyone listed in a credit reference bureau regardless of the amounts they are listed for.

This blanket ban is primitive and backward and needs to be reviewed. Any right thinking financial institution would immediately review how they handle CRB listed customers.

Secondly, individuals get listed on CRBs for the flimsiest of reasons and smallest of amounts some as low as Sh10. While being listed on CRBs is as easy as ABC, getting oneself from the CRB blacklist is something else.

Even on clearing whatever was due, individuals’ names are not removed immediately as CRBs take their sweet time to update the list. This needs to stop. The clause that one’s name stays in CRB for seven years need to be abolished immediately.

Thirdly, CRBs have turned to all manner of process approval ventures solely to raise and diversify their cash revenue streams.

Lately, almost any approval requires that you first pay a visit to a CRB and pay for a report to complete an application or even to cash a cheque over the counter. CRBs are a hindrance to access to credit and a pain for the economy as currently constituted and their operations need to be revisited. – Aron is an economic researcher. [email protected]