English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
ALL FOR KENYATTA: Various MPs defend the president
KENYATTA
A section of Mt Kenya leaders have come out in support of president Uhuru Kenyatta, dismissing accusations by a section of leaders that he had neglected the region.
The leaders led by Mt Kenya leaders caucus convener Cesily Mbarire ,say the president’s constitutional mandate requires him to take development to the entire nation without any form of bias or discrimination.
They accused their colleagues of propagating a divisive campaign against the president.