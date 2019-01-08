English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

ALL FOR KENYATTA: Various MPs defend the president

KENYATTA

K24 Tv January 8, 2019
2,655 Less than a minute

A section of Mt Kenya leaders have come out in support of president Uhuru Kenyatta, dismissing accusations by a section of leaders  that he had neglected the region.

The leaders led by Mt Kenya leaders caucus convener Cesily Mbarire ,say  the president’s constitutional mandate requires him to take development to the entire nation  without any form of bias or discrimination.

They accused their colleagues of propagating a divisive campaign against the president.

 

Show More

Related Articles

January 8, 2019
2,646

WHY I QUIT : Janet ”Sonko intimidated me”

January 8, 2019
2,549

PACIFYING THE COAST: More officers to be deployed

January 8, 2019
2,658

THE ‘WASHENZI’ BACKLASH : President’s remark angers Central MPs

January 8, 2019
2,754

HEADTEACHERS SELLING UNIFORMS

Check Also

Close