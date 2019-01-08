THE ‘WASHENZI’ BACKLASH : President’s remark angers Central MPs

President Uhuru Kenyatta is facing a backlash in his Mount Kenya backyard after his remarks telling off leaders over claims of neglecting the area sparked off angry reactions.

In a show of defiance Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri led peaceful demonstrations in Nakuru town to protest the president’s reference to leaders alleging his neglect of the region as ‘ Washenzi” with former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo asking the president not to ignore the rising dissent in his backyard.