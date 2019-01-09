Brexit vote set for next week amid delays talk

London, Tuesday

British MPs will vote on Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal on January 15, her office said Tuesday, amid growing speculation that London could seek to delay its looming departure from the European Union if the agreement is rejected.

May confirmed the House of Commons will cast its judgment on her withdrawal deal next week, a month after she postponed the vote in the face of certain defeat.

But she is still struggling to convince both opposition lawmakers and her own Conservative party to back the divorce agreement, heightening fears Britain could leave the EU on March 29 without a deal.

Seek assurance

Downing Street confirmed May continues to seek assurances from the EU on controversial elements of the Brexit deal relating to Northern Ireland, in a bid to win over her critics. “The work to secure those assurances is ongoing,” the spokesman said, adding that the prime minister hoped to have something to offer MPs before the vote.

May insists Britain will leave the EU in March whatever happens, but there is growing talk of delaying the two-year Article 50 exit process to give her some breathing space to get her deal agreed.

Sources in Brussels have told AFP for several weeks that Britain has been discussing the possibility with European officials, while this was also reported in the Daily Telegraph newspaper on Tuesday.

A junior British minister, Margot James, added fuel to the fire on Monday by suggesting the government may have to delay Brexit if it loses next week’s vote.

Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay denied this, and May’s spokesman insisted: “We will not be extending Article 50. There are people in the European Union who are discussing this issue, but that is not the position of the UK government,” said Barclay. -AFP