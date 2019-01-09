Board chairperson denies FGM screening allegations in Narok

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

The Anti-Female Genital Mutilation Board has denied media reports that schoolgirls are being subjected to FGM screening.

Terming the allegations far-fetched, chairperson Agnes Pareiyo said the board has conducted independent investigations to establish the allegations.

“The board hereby confirms that no girl has been paraded for FGM screening as per the allegations in a section of the media,” said Pareiyo.

There has been claims that schoolgirls are being forcibly screened for FGM and pregnancy.

“The board confirms that girls in Narok are back to school in accordance with the Ministry of Education calendar and no such screening has happened,” added Pareiyo.

Narok county commissioner George Natembeya sparked outrage when he was quoted by Thompson Reuters Foundation saying girls aged between nine and 17 will undergo medical tests as a way of addressing FGM.

Among the counties visited include Narok, Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, Laikipia, Isiolo, Marsabit, Bungoma and Migori.

In Kenya, FGM is regarded as Gender Based Violence and a human rights violation as provided in the Prohibition of FGM Act, 2011.