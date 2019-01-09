MCAs tell off Ngilu, demand answers

Differences between Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu and Members of the County Assembly intensified yesterday with several ward representatives accusing her of mudslinging them for personal interests.

Some of the MCAs reached by People Daily asked the governor to tell the residents the truth on how the county funds are being used.

Nominated Wiper MCA Waziri Bakari said it is cheap politics for the governor to allude that the Assembly rejected the controversial supplementary budget because the Executive refused to take them to Mombasa for a luxurious trip.

“The budget was sent back because it had irregularities and what the Executive should do is to come up with another one according to the recommendations made instead of politicising the issue,” said Bakari.

He wondered why the Executive is reading mischief with the county Assembly that has previously passed three such bills, adding what the assembly did was just to exercise its oversight role.

“It is a pity if the governor can lie in church while avoiding thorny issues afflicting the devolved government,”said Nuu ward MCA Alex Musili.

Kyome Thaana MCA Alex Wambua said the rejected budget had discrepancies in allocation of funds to the wards as some areas seemed to be favoured especially where the governor got more votes.

He said corruption is rife in most of the county government departments and vowed to move a motion when the assembly resumes next month.