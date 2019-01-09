Waititu protests low Form One placement

Mathew Ndung’u @PeopleDailyKe

A section of leaders in Kiambu have vowed to engage the Ministry of Education over what they termed as unfair placement of Form One students.

Speaking during a Sh75 million scholarship disbursement event, Governor Ferdinand Waititu said the county has invested heavily in national schools yet many of their children did not get an opportunity to join the institutions.

Kiambu County Assembly Leader of Majority Anthony Ikonya said a motion will be moved to give provision for constituents to enrol their children in local schools.

“We must make sure we have a class that accommodates our own. We need to motivate our children to work hard to join the best schools,” said Ikonya.

He regretted that placing well-performed candidates in schools they had not chosen served to discourage them from working hard.

“We must stand up as leaders and say no and rationalise whatever has been done,” said Kiambu deputy Governor James Nyoro.

Waititu promised his government was committed to empowering residents through education, adding that through his kitty, 77 students from needy backgrounds will get full scholarships while 500 others will get partial scholarships.

At least 17,000 beneficiaries will receive bursaries. The county set aside Sh200 million for bursaries in the 2018/19 financial year.

Waititu said the county had secured a 20-acre land in Limuru to build a special school. “As a county we are determined to ensure education is given priority and our children get the best quality education to secure our future,” said Waititu.