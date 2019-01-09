CBK: No caps on new coins issuance

Mutwiri Muriithi @mutwrimuriithi

Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has assured members of the public that there are no limits on the amounts they can receive in new generation coins. The newly issued coins that are consistent with requirements of the Constitution began circulating on December 10 alongside the old generation coins which are gradually being phased out.

The new generation coins have features that make them accessible to visually impaired people and don’t bear portraits of former presidents. They bear symbols of Kenya’s rich wildlife heritage including giraffe, rhino, lion and elephant as the Constitution now prohibits the use of a person’s portrait.

National currency

During the launch, President Uhuru Kenyatta revealed that the new generation coins honour the wishes of the people of Kenya in regard to their national currency, as expressed in the Constitution.

CBK had initially communicated to all banking institutions on December 14, during the sensitisation phase immediately following the launch of the new generation coins that the amount per person was limited to allow the widest possible distribution.

However, following a positive assessment of the sensitisation campaign, the banking sector regulator communicated to all banking institutions on December 20, informing them that the limit had been lifted.

It refuted statements made to the effect that it is limiting the distribution of the new generation coins, adding that the new coins can be obtained from any banking institution and Central Bank of Kenya.