Agent in court for tax evasion

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has sued a clearing and forwarding agent for evading Sh97 million tax. The accused, Dickson Ogola, was arraigned before Milimani principal magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot yesterday facing 12 counts of tax evasion.

On the first count, Ogola is charged with fraudulent evasion of duty payment amounting to Sh60,346,144 contrary to the East African Community Customs Management Act of 2004.

According to the charge sheet, Ogola with another accused person jointly manipulated invoices for 66 customs entries between January 2012 and August 2018, leading to the loss of revenue.

The accused further faces another 11 counts of making 63 false customs declarations. The 11 offences led to loss of tax revenue to the tune of Sh36,870,838.

Ogola, who the KRA has been tracking for the past five months, was arrested last Saturday in Nairobi. Prior to hisarrest, KRA officials had arrested his employee who is the co-accused in this case.

Investigations by KRA had revealed that the accused had been contracted by the Seventh Day Adventist Church of Kenya to clear an assortment of items on their behalf. Investigations further indicated that Ogola, who owns a non-licensed clearing firm, has been using various Clearing firms to clear goods on behalf of the church.

Ogola denied all the charges and was released on Sh1 million bond with a surety of a similar amount or a Sh500,000cash bail. The case will be mentioned on January 21 and heard on January 30.