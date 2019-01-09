Uhuru leads Kenyans in mourning former Youth Fund board chairman

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday led Kenyans in eulogising former Youth Enterprise Development Fund board chairman Bruce Odhiambo, who died on Monday night.

Uhuru eulogised Odhiambo as a gifted entrepreneur who used his talent to develop businesses and institutions, some of which played a big role in mentoring the youth.

“He was a go-getter. He was a talented musician who joined hands with others to entertain Kenyans with the legendary Mombasa-based Safari Sounds Band and Spartans,” said Uhuru. Odhiambo, a former music producer, succumbed to cardiac-related complications at Nairobi Hospital.

The President picked Odhiambo to chair the Youth Fund board in 2014 after revoking the appointment of Gor Evans Semelang’o.

Odhiambo, however, resigned two years later, barely a year before his term ended, after being linked to alleged theft of funds.

In his message, the president said despite his humble beginnings, Odhiambo never shied away from mentoring other Kenyans to utilise their talents to make ends meet.

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua also mourned Odhiambo and posted on his Twitter handle: “Very sad about the passing of my friend Bruce Odhiambo.

In the last three months, he remained strong even as his sick heart failed him. It was sad to watch him suffer. I will cherish the many moments we spent together. We have lost a good man and one of the most creative minds.”