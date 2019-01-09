State deploys more officers to pursue paedophiles

Harrison Kivisu and Susan Jenipher @PeopleDailyKe

The government has announced plans to deploy additional security personnel to pursue pedophiles behind growing cases of teenage pregnancies in the Coast.

Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i said the government would not bury its head in the sand as girls continue to bear the brunt of early parenthood after being impregnated or raped.

Matiang’i raised concern over the alarming rate of teenage pregnancies at the Coast, which he termed as a threat to the development of the girlchild.

This follows reports that Kilifi county tops in cases of pregnancies among girls of school going age. “We have decided to deploy more officers to ensure this shameful vice ends. Teenage pregnancy at the Coast is a crisis we have to confront,” he said.

He ordered local authorities to carry out crackdowns and ensure there are no ‘disco matangas’ (night vigils) past 11pm, which have been blamed for the rise in teen pregnancies.

Kilifi recorded more than 13,000 cases of teenage pregnancies in 2018 only. The Coast region failed to impress in the just released Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam after missing in the top 100 candidates, a trend blamed on high rate of teen pregnancies.

The CS ordered chiefs and county commissioners to ensure 100 per cent transition from primary to secondary schools. “We have asked chiefs to give us reports on how children are going to school. No child should stay at home,” he warned.

He also ordered regional police commanders to immediately arrest individuals linked with funding or facilitating guns to outlawed criminal gangs that have continued to terrorise residents of Mombasa.

Matiang’i, who was addressing the media after a security meeting in Mombasa, assured that no stone will be left unturned especially in Kisauni and other notorious insecure areas in the Coast.

“We will not negotiate on the safety and security of our people. We will apprehend all criminals. The government’s take is that if you are involved in criminal gangs then you should not live among us, you should live in prison,” said Matiang’i.

The CS said the government is paying special attention to the Kisauni insecurity issue alongside with the spate of M-Pesa theft in South Coast where individuals are being attacked and killed by an organised criminal gang.

“We are paying special attention to these cases especially on the spate of M-Pesa criminal attacks in South Coast. We are not going to entertain any kind of insecurity,” added Matiangi.

The security boss said eight people have been arrested in connection to an incident where two chiefs and police were brutally attacked in Kilifi while trying to block a ‘disco matanga’ in Kilifi.

“We have arrested eight people already in relation to that attack. We are targeting 12 individuals and I want to assure you we will arrest them. We are not a savage society but you cannot arrest a security officer and expect to walk free,” he warned.

Matiang’i also warned that individuals who kill the elderly under the guise of witchcraft at the coast will be arrested and charged.

“We are going to narrow down in all sub-locations until we ensure no more killing of elderly. Anybody who kills is a criminal,” he said.