Data lessons from Form One admissions saga

Timothy Oriedo

Since its launch in 2017, the National Education Management Information System (Nemis) has met the dream of managing and automating education data and other related administrative functions.

The main objective of Nemis portal is to help the Ministry of Education gather accurate and real-time information on learners and learning institutions.

Since its inception, the system, as is typical to any new technology, has had its share of bottlenecks ranging from data incompleteness, technical incapacity of users to lack of synchronisation with data on the Integrated Population Regulations Systems (IPRS).

IPRS was intended to store data of all Kenyans at a central location for easy electronic access by institutions, including private corporations that provide crucial and sensitive services.

Despite the challenges, the gains made have been immense and this year the ministry went a notch higher by activating a module for admissions into secondary schools. The ministry released a guide to Form One admission for schools using Nemis to guide school principals on admission criteria.

There, however, was a backlash for a variety of reasons and this offers valuable lessons as we drive forward in adopting a culture of data-driven decisions in the public and private sector.

Lesson #1: Digital Transformation is driven by consumer education: The ministry directed that all admission letters for three categories of schools, apart from sub county schools, must be downloaded from the Nemis website.

Bearing in mind the remote location of the parents and their level of digital literacy, the ministry should look at the data from the portal and ascertain how many parents actually downloaded as directed. There was need to educate parents on how to download the forms prior to enforcement of the directive.

Lesson #2 Behavioural Metadata: What story does the data speak? From the previous data in the Ministry possession, what is the admission trend? Do students report to the schools they have been selected? For those who don’t, how do they settle on the school they eventually report?

For the schools that have a substantial number of no shows, how do they fill the void? Who is the key decision maker in selection, student or the parent? Why do many parents prefer to take their children to schools of their choice? Who then should the selection exercise target?

Lesson #3 Algorithmic Vs Humagorithmic Selection: The ministry states that the selection process is computer generated. Well, but the data is input by humans and the algorithms are tuned by humans, too. To what extent does the human and algorithms work together?

What optimised is the selection algorithm to avoid True Positives and False Negatives i.e instances where one is posted to a school they didn’t select? Does the selection criteria match the parents preferences?

How involved are parents in the selection process? Can the enforcement happen at this stage that is usually at the beginning of the Class Eight term where the consequences of selection are clearly spelt out to manage anticipations.

Lesson # 4 Location Intelligence: How well does the Nemis make use of geographical information mapping? In the spirit of regional balance and cultural adaptation, it would be worthwhile to analyse longitudinal impact of education performance of learners from different environments for future placement considerations.

There are reported instances of pupils who were selected to join day county day schools or mixed schools far away from student residence. Which in practicality forces a parent to rent a house for the student.

Lesson #5 Technology enables Strategy: The availability of Data does not necessarily mean the data will speak for itself. Despite the good work done so far in setting up an efficient system in collecting the data, its time the ministry raises the bar by investing in the right technology to scale the usage of the platform for multiple access.

For instance, at the time of writing this article, the Nemis website was down probably because it cannot handle the massive volume of interactions by multiple users.

There is need also to invest in Technologies supporting the data collection, processing, and analytics besides hiring skilled consultants who will guide in integrating the data with machine learning models that will enable near-real-time prediction use cases that influence operational decision making. —The writer is author and data scientist at Predictive Analytics Lab —[email protected]