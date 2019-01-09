Cost of healthcare still beyond Kenyans reach

Quality, cost and equity in healthcare provision remain major challenges even as Kenyans look forward to the full roll out of Universal Health Coverage now in pilot stage in four counties. The elephant in the room, however, is funding compounded by poverty.

The symptoms of the malaise show in persistent drug shortages, poor or unaffordable service and generally inadequate or run-down facilities. Combined with capacity realities, health service delivery is still wanting.

With 46 million Kenyans and less than 7,000 doctors in practice, the sector remains under-resourced at human resource level. And with a ratio of one doctor for 17,000 patients and per capita investment of less than Sh2,000 per year, the prognosis is poor.

The resources setback casts a long shadow over medical goals, principally President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four agenda and its health pillar. True, there has been progressively scaled up budgetary allocations in recent years, but the situation is still dire.

Triggered by a heart-wrenching tragedy where the family of a knife stab patient who later died was billed Sh858,000 following a 12-hour stay in hospital, health experts and medical practitioners were yesterday engaging Kenyans as they mulled cutting back costs, including doctors.

The incident had prompted MPs to demand that doctors review their charges downwards, based on stipulations under a 2006 professional fees guidelines which have largely been ignored. Ideally, health should not be a subject of “have money will get treated” stance because its such an over-riding fundamental issue.

Indeed, the Hippocratic Oath medics take binds them to put preserving life above any other consideration. Thus when it emerges that something akin to buccaneering might have taken root in the profession, it raises troubling question why money should numb doctors instinctive disposition to offer clinical services, circumstances notwithstanding.

Jaw-dropping consultation fees is clearly prohibitive. A perilous fear stalking vast majority of Kenyans today is having to fall ill and the cost factor. And matters have not been made easy by integrity deficits and manipulative institutions and practitioners which have ran private insurers from business.

Kenyans will only expect medical care services they deserve if charges by practitioners remain reasonable. We hope a consensus will be reached and that doctors stop seeing patients as sources of wealth.