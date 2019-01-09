Solskjaer faces Gunners reunion with Man United

London, Tuesday @PeopleSports11

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United will face Arsenal away in the FA Cup fourth round, with the interim boss aiming to win the competition for a third time. Solskjaer was in the starting line-up for United’s semi-final victories over the Gunners in 1999 and 2004.

He went on to lift the trophy with the Old Trafford club on both occasions. Monday night’s draw confirmed Arsenal as the home team.

It again recreates the classic match-up in the final 40 years ago which Arsenal won 3-2 thanks to Alan Sunderland’s late goal.

Other notable ties include two all-Premier League clashes, Crystal Palace against Tottenham and Manchester City versus Burnley.

Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea, who won the FA Cup under Antonio Conte last season, host either Championship side Sheffield Wednesday or League One’s Luton Town.

Non-League Barnet, the lowest- ranked club left in the competition, were handed a home tie with Brentford. Manuel Pellegrini’s West Ham will face AFC Wimbledon, the League One side they beat 3-1 in the Carabao Cup third round in August.

That saw Pellegrini secure his first win as Hammers boss. The winner of the replay between Newcastle and Blackburn takes on Watford at home. Everton face a trip to London to play Millwall.

Meanwhile, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes an early injury to defender Dejan Lovren highlighted why he chose to name a second-string side in bowing out of the FA Cup 2-1 to Wolves on Monday.

Klopp made nine changes to the side that lost narrowly for the first time in the Premier League this season to Manchester City on Thursday, with Lovren one of only two players to retain their place.

However, the Croatian pulled up with a hamstring injury after just six minutes and was replaced by 16-year-old Ki-Jana Hoever.

“Hamstring, is what I heard – without any signs before. I asked everybody, no signs, nothing, just out of the blue, so that’s the decision you have to make,” said Klopp on what forced Lovren off.

He added: “I am not sure what you all would have said if immediately from the beginning if our centre-half situation was Fabinho and Ki-Jana; then probably a few very smart people would tell me that I don’t respect the competition or whatever.”

Goals from Raul Jimenez and Ruben Neves either side of half-time sent the hosts into round four, where they will face Shrewsbury or Stoke City, despite Divock Origi’s fine strike briefly bringing Liverpool level after the break. -DAILYMAIL