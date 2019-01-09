Gor face Posta with coach Oktay desperate to end poor run of form

Pressure is mounting on Turkish tactician Hassan Oktay to concoct a winning formula and put Gor Mahia’s title defence back on track following their poorest start to a season since 2012.

Gor have only won two of their first five league matches and already trail log leaders Mathare United by seven points. They have a chance to cut the deficit to four points if they beat Posta Rangers at Kasarani stadium this afternoon.

Victory is, however, no longer a guarantee for K’Ogalo who at the swashbuckling best last season brushed aside local oppositions on the way to winning an unprecedented 17th title with six matches to spare.

Two loses to Bandari and Kariobangi Sharks followed by a draw against Mathare last weekend in the league coupled with a shocking ouster from the CAF Champions League has stretched the club followers’ patience, with doubts starting to ring from different corners.

Oktay assumed his post at Gor on the back of a shambolic preparations devoid of requisite pre-season training. The club has not come close to last season’s cohesive unit and with fixtures coming thick and fast, the Turkish tactician must find a formula for victory starting today to ease the pressure.

The signing of Dennis Oliech has created fear in their opponents somewhat but the former Kenyan international must start scoring fast for the fear to manifest.

Against Rangers, K’Ogalo enjoyed a double last season, a 5-0 thumping in Kisumu in the first leg followed by a 2-1 victory in the dying stages of the season in the corresponding fixture.

Rangers dispensed with Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo last week and hired John Kamau who masterminded a late 1-0 victory over Kakamega Homeboyz at Bukhungu Stadium. Kamau is acclaimed for his defensive astuteness and is likely to give the misfiring Gor trouble.

Both sides have won just two games this season but K’Ogalo bear the most pressure. The match was initially scheduled for Moi Stadium in Kisumu but the hosts (Gor) opted out of the trip that would have been most beneficial to Rangers.

The mailmen had played in Kakamega and would have easily made the one hour trip to Kisumu with Gor required to make the 350km journey.

“We are making progress everyday and I’m confident we will get to our best. I see promise daily and we are raising the speed of our game which was very slow when I arrived and tactically, we are also making a few adjustments,” Oktay said. Oktay has at his disposal four strikers in Oliech, Jacques Tuyisenge, Nicholas Kipkirui and Ephrem Guikan.