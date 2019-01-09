Stropping Shujaa players throw Down Under Series plans into disarray

National sevens rugby team is headed for another tougher outing in the Hamilton and Sydney legs of the HSBC World Sevens series without senior players after the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) and senior Shujaa players pay-feud remains unsettled.

With the team under head coach Paul Murunga slated to jet out for Hamilton leg on January 19 grumbling over pay, not much could be said of the potential in the toughest legs of the series.

Murunga will be forced to depend on the same players he used in Dubai and Cape Town legs bolstered by the coming in of five inclusions to make up a 21-man 2019 Shujaa squad which will form a 13-man squad to feature in the incoming Hamilton sevens on January 26-27 at the Waikato Stadium, Hamilton.

Senior players who make up half of Shujaa provisional squad declined to sign a revised Sh50,000 down from Sh140,000 and Sh30,000 salary for Shujaa Academy players down from Sh70,000.

Murunga and his charges resumed training on December 27 at the RFUEA Grounds with two of his five new inclusions Homeboyz forward Bush Mwale and Harlequins forward William Reeve to replace injured Alvin Otieno and Charles Omondi having sustained knocks in the opening Kenya Cup.

According to a Shujaa player who sought anonymity, Murunga’s 21-man list comprises majority of players who went against the will of their seniors and signed the Sh50,000 and Sh30,000 respective contracts issued by KRU.

On the other hand, senior players declined to pen the new contracts after the union failed to address many issues raised. The Union received a bigger blow from Shujaa skipper Eden Agero’s who switched sides to join senior players in their demands.

Confirming the contracts signed by the revised 2019 squad released on January 7, KRU director of rugby Thomas Odundo did not dismiss the impact of the disagreement with the senior players in the upcoming events.

“We do not have any pending payments to make, we gave an offer but they said no,” said Odundo who further admitted the impact of the failed negotiations is a negative to Shujaa’s run in the series currently sitting 14th in the 16-team competition.

“For sure it will have an impact because two years ago we were the most experienced team in the series but now we are second to last,” he added.

World’s second all-time try scorer Collins Injera, former skipper Andrew Amonde, Willy Ambaka, Samuel Oliech and Nelson Oyoo have not set foot in Shujaa training camp owing to the contractual row with their employer.

The five alongside other fit seniors will miss out of Hamilton and Sydney legs but will be available for the local Kenya cup 15s action set to resume on Saturday January 12.