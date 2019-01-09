Pakistani dancers seek payout

A lawyer representing eight Pakistani dancers at the centre of human trafficking investigations wants Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i and his Sports and Culture counterpart Rashid Echesa ordered to pay Sh9 million as compensation for deporting them.

Lawyer Evans Ondieki told Milimani senior principal magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot that arresting the women, detaining them for four days and later deporting them was in violation of their rights and they should be compensated and those responsible punished.

He claimed the women were deported despite having valid visas and special passes issued by the State. Cheruiyot concurred with Ondieki that police violated the women’s rights by deporting them yet they had valid immigration documents. The court declined to grant compensation on grounds that it has no jurisdiction to issue such orders.

“Although the eight are seeking compensation, this court has no jurisdiction to issue orders for compensation but it has set precedent to seek redress in a High Court,” ruled the magistrate.

Instead, Cheruiyot summoned officer Samuel Ngunjiri attached to Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Transnational Organised Crimes Unit to appear in court on Friday to explain why the women were deported.

In his ruling the magistrate also ruled that the DCI violated a court order to have the eight produced in court yesterday (Tuesday) for plea taking.

Earlier the DCI had sought detention orders to conclude investigations into possibility that the women were victims of human trafficking.

The detention period was ending yesterday and Ondieki faulted the State for interfering with a court process. The women were arrested at a nightclub located at Diamond Plaza in Nairobi on the night of December 31.

They had been granted special passes by the immigration department allowing them into the country as cultural dancers between December 1 and 31 last year.

However, investigations by DCI established that the passes were genuine but they were not valid because the due process was not followed in obtaining them.

State counsel James Machirah said the Tourism Regulation Authority confirmed they were issued irregularly as it did not approve the issuance of the permits.

They paid Sh45,000 each to the immigration department to acquire the permits but were arrested one hour before the expiry of the permits.

Ondieki said the government’s action amounts to obtaining the money by false pretence because the State “deceived them that after paying the cash, they will have legitimate stay and the passes were signed by very senior State officials”.