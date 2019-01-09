‘Kutembea Nawe’ hitmaker walks the talk

When Rebekah Dawn song hit the airwaves, many were amazed not only because of the songwriting skills and the melodious voice, but she did it in fluent Swahili. As her husband Allan “Sucre” Gituthu reveals, Kenya is home to this pastor’s daughter

Grace Wachira @yaa_grace

How would you describe Rebekah in few words?

Just a few? Rebekah is fun to be with, creative, an incredible musician and producer, a wonderful cook and homemaker. She is generous and loves people. She can be so silly and goofy, but she has incredible wisdom. She is a genuine believer and follower of Christ.

Her Kiswahili is so fluent. Was she born in Kenya?

Rebekah actually wasn’t born in Kenya — she and her younger sister were born in Mississippi, USA. The rest of her siblings were born here. But she has been in Kenya since she was a baby. Tell us about Rebekah being a pastor’s daughter and her family starting Nairobi Lighthouse Church.

Her parents began the church in 1987 and she’s loved being a pastor’s daughter! She developed her love for the local church and serving God through the great example set by her parents.

How did you two meet?

We were introduced to each other by a mutual friend in 2013 at a parking lot. It wasn’t love at first sight for both of us. We met again at a music event a few months later.

I was taking photos and, therefore, I easily noticed her. After the event, I found her on the parking lot and went to say hi. She was surprised that I could remember her.

Later that night, she sent me a message on Twitter. She informed me she was working on a track and whether I would be interested to work with her as a bass player. A great friendship began then that eventually turned into something more.

The proposal was a surprise that her family helped me pull off. The story is quite detailed, but let me leave it at this — it was a perfect sunset in the tea hills of Tigoni.

I had organised for camera crew to be there, so when the proposal was done, we had our engagement shoot immediately. We got married in 2015. As a wife, she is beyond what I hoped and prayed for. She is a great teammate and partner in life!

What are the challenges you encountered when it came to marrying a person from a different race?

We didn’t really encounter challenges, to be honest! My wife’s family has lived in Kenya for four decades. They are open and love and appreciate the Kenyan culture. Our wedding journey was a wonderful blend of two cultures.

After she sheds her celebrity status, who is Rebecah as a wife?

She is authentic. She is the same on and off stage. She is honest. She lives the songs before she sings them. She is careful to live out her favourite verse, Psalms 40:3, which says, “He put a new song in my mouth, a hymn of thanksgiving to God – many shall see and fear and put their trust in the Lord.” The song that God gives us is meant to be seen, the lyrics evident in our lives – she takes that seriously.

What inspires her songwriting?

Her journey – she writes from her experiences, her encounters with God, her grappling with understanding His ways, her worship of Him in different seasons.

Were you both prepared for the attention that comes with being great gospel artistes and how do you deal with publicity?

Neither of us were prepared for it. Kutembea Nawe had been released about three years before it even hit the airwaves and to this day, we have no idea how that happened, we never sent the song to any DJ or radio station, but God’s grace is sufficient.

We deal with publicity by keeping ourselves surrounded by people who keep it real with us and locked into our local church where we aren’t “stars” – it is essential for us to maintain our commitment as we always have, never losing that vital connection.

How many songs has she released so far and has she won any award?

Rebekah has actually produced about seven full-length albums for her church– so, maybe around 40 songs? She won a Groove Award in 2007.

Who has influenced her most into becoming who she is?

Her parents. Rebekah has talked so much about watching them in all her growing up years (even today), being so impacted by their love for God, for their family and for the local church and that has shaped her beyond anything else.

What don’t we know about her?

She is humorous and also quite shy. People don’t believe that because, being a pastor’s daughter and a leader, she has had to learn to cover it up as well as learn to work with people. But deep down, she is quite nervous meeting new people and is happy with a small circle of close friends.

What butters your bread?

We both work at Nairobi Lighthouse Church (in music, the studio, missions, media, the internship programme) and I’m also a music teacher, photographer and videographer.

Children?

None yet!

What else can we expect from her in future?

Probably more songs and videos. But for certain, you can expect to find her serving in church, loving her family and those God has given her to lead and walk with.