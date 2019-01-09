Handling your child’s separation anxiety.

The December holidays are over, and as expected, working mothers have left their young ones at home after weeks of spending hours together. Probably, there is a new nanny in the picture since the previous one decided not to show up for one reason or another.

As a result your little one is going through separation anxiety that seems to be taking toll on her. The most affected children are between the ages of five to 18 months old.

So, if suddenly your child has become grumpy, irritable and upset for no reason at all, then most definitely your baby could be suffering from separation anxiety.

Signs to look out for include baby’s sleep being interrupted. When she is waking more than usual during the night and crying out for you is a huge developmental change that occurs from roughly nine to 18 months means that they need reassurance.

Separation anxiety can cause your baby to wake up early and struggle to go back to sleep unless he’s with you. You may also have difficulty dropping your baby off at the daycare or leaving her with the help, particularly when she’s been fine with this before.

When your baby gets upset when left alone or if your little one suddenly goes off her favourite toys, are other common sign of separation anxiety. You may find she’s no longer happy to play alone, even with toys that she previously loved.

Remember, separation anxiety is a normal developmental stage, but it is also transient and within a few months things will naturally get easier without you actually doing anything special.

You could also try to do a few things such as playing pickaboo to help reinforce the point that you will return if she cannot see you. If you have a new help, spend time acquainting your child with her before you leave them alone. Try to talk and be easy with the nanny so that they can pick a cue and be assured they are safe with her.