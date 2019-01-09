Married, but parenting alone.

He provides for the family, yes. But ask him which class his child is in school and he has no idea. Or his child’s favourite game and he wouldn’t know

Vivian Cherono is a married mother of three children, Joe, Gabu and Tessy, all below seven years old. Her husband owns a cement shop in Kitengela while she is a kindergarten teacher. Although her husband comes home every evening after work, Vivian still feels he does not fulfill his parenting responsibilities like he should.

Wrong answer

“My husband is a wonderful man, I love him, but most of the time I feel like a single mother. He never helps with our children. He never plays with them, never changes diapers, never follows up on their class work or anything concerning them whatsoever,” she mourns.

Vivian says she was surprised one day when her husband could not tell a friend who had asked what class their first born was. He kept blabbering and then made a wild guess, ‘Class Three!’.

“I held my temper, I tried not to say anything until the visitor left then I confronted him! ‘For heaven’s sake, our son Joe is in Class Two. How the hell would you think he is in Class Three?’ I posed,” she recalls.

Her husband said he was worked up and did not want to think too much to give an accurate answer! “Of what use was it anyway, I am sure by now my friend must have forgotten,” he said simply.

This phenomenon is not new. A spot check this January, when children were joining kindergarten and others being enrolled in Form One showed many were accompanied by their mothers.

Then there are Sunday Fathers; available only on Sundays, and even then, they don’t bond with the children. They, for example, take the children to amusement parks, then disappear in a nearby club to take one for the road with friends.

In a work obsessed society, men are still the main bread winners in many families. Some have jobs that require they travel constantly. Others have demanding jobs. But even so, a father is expected to always take his place in the family and providing financial support alone isn’t enough.

Conversely, Samuel 36, a banker and father of two believes men in this century must be hand-on parents unlike two to three centuries ago, where fathers’ roles were primarily to serve as breadwinners and the conveyers of moral to their children.

“My wife and I have split our roles equally, we both work 10 hours a day and we are home together at the same time, while she cooks, I help them with homework. I think both of us are much involved in parenting,” he points out.

He, however, admits that men are poor at handling the nitty gritty of parenting such as changing nappies.

Wives to blame too

Richard Ogoyo, a government clerk blames women for this. He says mothers sometimes just take over once the children were born and leave no real spot for dad to help or pitch in. “This has happened to me. My wife and I have five children.

When we had our first three children, she never gave me a chance to take care of them in any way. The children, as a result, ended up preferring their mother to me. I can’t even take them out for shopping because apparently, I don’t know what they want and so she’d rather take them herself,” he quips.

Richard says it was only until it was too late that he realised he should have done more than just providing for his family. He then became actively involved in raising the two younger children.

Jimnet Mong’are, a parenting expert and relationship counsellor says for most couples, this happens almost accidentally or subconsciously. She says a father and mother have different parenting styles and children need both the nurturing style that most mothers bring to the family as well as authoritative style that seem to be innate to most fathers.

He says when a father fails to bond with the children when they are young, it becomes difficult to interact with them when they grow up. A father then becomes a complete stranger to his own children.

Researchers have found that mothers and fathers speak to their children in different ways. A father’s talk is characterised by more questions, such as “what” and “where”, which stimulates children and gets them to take over more responsibility for communication in that interaction.

An active fatherhood role not only reduces the frequency of behavioural problems in boys and psychological problems in young women, but it also has a positive effect on cognitive development, along with decreasing delinquency.