Hacks to beat holiday weight gain.

Reminiscing about the just concluded holidays gives you warm and fuzzy feelings as you remember the awesome memories created. Weight loss coach Jane Mukami shares tips that can help you blast through the holiday weight gain

1. Ditch the alcohol

Give the drink a break and let your body receive from the many bottles, glasses, shots of whatever it is you indulged in. Eliminating alcohol for a short time can help quickly ditch some weight.

2. Eliminate white stuff

I am talking about bad starchy carbs specifically wheat or flour products. Instead, replace them with healthier white and natural items such as potatoes, rice (preferably brown) and other non-white healthy starches such as sweet potatoes, yams, oats, beans and pulses.

3. Increase the greens

Vegetables are body repairing foods and the fountain of youth. Specifically, green vegetables such as kale, spinach, broccoli, french beans/green beans, traditional greens, cabbage and cauliflower contain fibre and are rich in much needed minerals and trace elements nutrients. The wider the variety of vegetable you eat, the better.

4. Drink more water

Exactly how much water should you drink? You should drink at least half your body weight. For instance, if you weigh 100 kgs that would be 100/2= 50 oz or 1.5 liters (50/33).

Water is life. It boosts weight loss, reduces cravings, constipation and bloating, improves kidney function and nourishes the skin. Water also aids in digestion.

5. Reduce or eliminate the sweet stuff

Consuming sugary foods and items is one of the top reason for weight gain and lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and other metabolic conditions. Studies have shown that cancer cells can be activated by the consumption of excess sugar.

This means table sugar, juices, lattes, cappuccinos, deserts, chocolate/candy are all items that should not be consumed frequently.

6. Portion control

For weight loss, portion control even when eating healthy food is a must. The general rule of thumb is that your plate should always be half full of vegetables, quarter starch and quarter protein. Protein should be the size of your palm, carbs should be the size of your fist and vegetables should be unlimited.

7. Nutrient timing

Have breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince, dinner like a pauper. Fuel up at breakfast because you need energy throughout the day. Make sure your breakfast comprises of protein and starchy carbs and if you want, you can add veggies.

Lunch should be starchy carbs, protein and veggies while dinner should only be protein and veggies. Dinner should always be a light meal since the body is shutting down for the night. Having starches at dinnertime leads to weight gain.

8. Get moving

Weight loss is 80 per cent what you eat and 20 per cent work out. If working out is not your thing, then I recommend you first focus on nutrition. After a couple of weeks, I do sternly suggest that you make time for at least 30 minutes of any activity about two to three times a week.

It could be something as simple as a walk. Physical activity has a lot of overall benefits and the key is to start slow and only after you master good nutrition.

9. Be patient

Rome wasn’t built in a day. Changing the habits for a day or a week will not yield outstanding results. Weight gained over one week, can take two to three months to lose, for those with slow metabolisms. Lower your timeline expectations and instead obsess about doing the right thing every single day.

10. Stay accountable

Be intentional and write down everything you eat everyday. Doing this exercise will make you stop and think about what you’re eating, because you have to write it down. Also find a friend or two who can keep you accountable and motivated.