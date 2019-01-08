BRUCE ODHIAMBO PASSES ON

Former Youth Enterprise Development Fund Chairman, Bruce Odhiambo is dead. Odhiambo died on Tuesday morning at the Nairobi Hospital ICU after a long battle with cardiac ailments. Odhiambo resigned from the Youth Fund in March 2016 after being accused of allegedly misappropriating sh180 million at the kitty.

He was facing charges alongside the former Youth Fund CEO, Catherine Namuye.

During their trial in June 2017 they lodged fresh protests over documents that were allegedly not supplied to the court to support their case. They both denied charges and were granted a million shillings bond with surety of a similar amount or an alternative cash bail of sh2 million. Leaders and personalities are still sending their messages of condolence to the late Bruce.