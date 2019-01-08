Leaders make intentions known early in the NSL

Barry Silah @obel_barry

Ushuru and Wazito are pushing the right gears in their effort to return to the premiership if their current form is anything to go by. The pair is just separated by a point at the apex of the National Super League (NSL) after six rounds of action as competition lights up. At the weekend, both teams picked crucial wins as they chase top honours.

The taxmen on 16 points who have on two consecutive seasons failed to get promoted, are looking a different breed together having won five matches.

Their recent 2-0 victory over another former Premier league outfit; Thika United was a testament to a revolutionary approach by coach Ken Kenyatta who seemingly has learnt his past mistakes.

The acquisition of Victor Ayugi from Bidco United alongside Jacob Kelly and Michael Osundwa from KCB has earned some stability after losing key players in the off-season.

Meanwhile, the match of the weekend that was held at Gusii Stadium pitting previous pacesetters Shabana against Wazito was epic as well.

The latter was to secure a hard-fought 1-0 win over the hosts courtesy of a late Zachary Gathu effort to move Wazito to the second spot.

A fortnight ago, the newly Swedish-owned club was spanked 2-0 by high flying Ushuru at Ruaraka Grounds for their first loss of the campaign but coach Mohamed Ahmed sees more confidence.

”From now on, it is about consistency. We have the tools to produce results and so that is our aim. The ultimate goal is returning to the premiership,” he told People Sports.

Meanwhile, FC Talanta is also pressing on nicely following their 2-1 win over Kenya Police at Camp Toyoyo. They currently sit on third in the log with 13 points just above Shabana with a superior goal difference.

At the basement, Green Commandoes, Kibera Black Stars and Modern Coast Rangers are struggling heavily; as all have less than five points in the ongoing campaign.