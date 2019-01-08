Former Kenya captain Oliech hopes to make first start for new club

Dennis Oliech is hoping to make his first start for Gor Mahia in tomorrow’s SportPesa Premier League clash with Posta Rangers in Kisumu.

Oliech came on as a 67th-minute substitute in Gor’s 1-1 draw with Mathare United on Sunday and having got the butterflies out of his stomach, he feels ready.

“Today (Sunday) was about impact. It was the most difficult game in my life. Not even my debut for Harambee Stars was tougher than this. I needed to prove myself and having done that, I feel I am ready to start on Wednesday (tomorrow),” said Oliech after Sunday’s encounter.

He added: “When I was 17, I was coming in for the last 17 minutes just like today. I am always ready but I have to take it slowly.”

Oliech also wants to prove his critics wrong by scoring at least 20 goals this season and lead K’Ogalo to a record-extending 19th league title.

“Most important is the first goal. If I get it, then I know I can score more than 20. That way, I am sure I will win a trophy with Gor with the most important one being the league title,” said Oliech, who is not obsessed with earning a recall to the Stars squad to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Gor coach Hassan Oktay will be hoping that Oliech begins scoring against Posta in their match in hand tomorrow as a win will give them 10 points, narrowing the gap between them and joint leaders Mathare and Western Stima to four points from six games.

Gor has not been at their fluent best in the first five matches of the season, winning two, losing as many and drawing once to leave them in an unfamiliar eighth position on the log with Oktay blaming poor finishing for their 1-1 stalemate with Mathare.

“We dominated both halves but failed to convert our chances. We ended up giving them a New Year’s present,” said Oktay who believes it is still too early to predict who will win the league.