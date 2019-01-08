Cinema hope to put up great show in Super 8 tournament

After defying all odds to clinch the coveted Koth Biro tournament trophy, last weekend, Cinema has trained their eyes on joining the Super 8 grassroots tournament.

Cinema intends to have their skills at the said tournament expected to commence in March as they look forward to gracing the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) run leagues in subsequent years.

Under the tutelage of coach Stephen Mwaura, the Makadara-based team beat a star-studded Githurai United 1-0 in the finals of the month-long off-season tournament to clinch the tournament’s 40th title.

“We have participated in this tournament three times, losing in the playoffs and group stages in the last two, but this time we have finally won it. The team has played in various tournaments in the recent past but the good run this year has inspired us to compete in the more structured Super 8,” said Mwaura.

The 28-year-old, who looks up to Mathare United’s head coach Francis Kimanzi for inspiration and coaching tactics, says that they improved their training this year and players had the urge for silverware thus the win.

“This was a good platform for us to gauge how good we are against some serious and more established sides and I am confident of the talents these players possess. Our decision to join the Extreme Sports-organised Supper 8 is so we can build on the foundation the team has and keep growing,” Mwaura added.