Sercombe stable reigns supreme in Cup events at Ngong.

It was a double delight for the Patsy Sercombe stable as two of her jockeys won the highlight races at Ngong Racecourse on Sunday.

This was the first racing engagement in the New Year with all stables looking to improve their standing. Both meets were won in convincing fashion despite a strong pack of top runners being lined up on the tracks.

In the first feature race of the day, 2,800m Brigade of Guards Trophy, stablemates Leslie Sercombe and Richard Kibet grabbed the top two positions in a frenetic race.

The winner, atop White Dragon, was in her element after clinching the race by a commanding 10 lengths in the meet clocked at 3:00.07. The long-distance event saw other bigwigs like River King and Harbour Day jockeyed by Jacob Lokorian and Henry Muya respectively showing their abilities but ultimately the Sercombe trained duo was stronger.

It was a calculated race that measured endurance above everything else. Kibet who was riding the big running Tenby led for a third of the race as the rest of the pack gave chase but tired at the last bend with Dragon taking up the mantle in force for its seventh win inside 10 starts.

In the other top race on the day, 1,200m Stewards Handicap Cup, a tight run was witnessed. Richard Kibet stormed to victory, jockeying South African top breed El Mundo in the meet timed at 1:11:07.

His win of a meagre three quarter length gap showed how frenetic the push was from the rear with James Muhindi atop As Paragon giving serious chase.

The 1,600m Kenya Coast Holiday Handicap was also a glorious affair that brought about the rapturous response from the fans.

Navy Seal, ridden by Leslie Sercombe, destroyed the pack by a commanding 11 lengths at the close in the race clocked at 1:38:05 with Patrick Mungai’s Lettfot and James Muhindi’s Dreamliner following.