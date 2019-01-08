Scams at EPZA could derail growth plans

Plans to leverage on export processing zones (EPZs) as part of Kenya’s Big Four agenda to spur economic growth and create employment for millions of youths cannot be gainsaid.

As a matter of fact, by deliberately focusing on manufacturing to spur growth from 9.2 per cent to 20 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2022, President Uhuru Kenyatta decided to steer the country back on the track towards realising Vision 2030 goals.

It is, therefore, expected that the President’s intent to spur industrial sector growth must gain traction since it is obvious that a nation that does not produce will find it difficult to provide a decent livelihood to low-income citizens leading to inequalities — and eventually civil unrest.

However, reports about scandals rocking the Export Processing Zone Authority (EPZA) go contrary to these grand plans and amplify impunity of those charged with safeguarding public property.

Though the agency is expected to help Kenya stake her claim in the global competition for foreign investment, scandals within its Athi River industrial park raise more doubts about the long-term viability of EPZs.

Just recently, 13 financial scandals were unearthed at EPZA with claims that billions of shillings could have been lost at its Athi River facility. The claims include cases of illegal land allotments and a private developer who has hived off part of land belonging to the authority and is now setting up a petrol station.

It is instructive to note that, the speed of execution and confidence with which the development is coming up shows the brazen-faced individuals the law is dealing with.

The scams could threaten Kenya’s attempts to develop a wide range of domestic export industries.

But all is not lost with a few good examples such as the ongoing projects targeting cotton farmers continue to prove that collaboration between industry and government can yield positive results.

Similarly, such outcomes could enhance a stronger foundation for more progressive policies for industrial growth towards attaining double-digit growth.

The good news is that the manufacturing sector’s growth, which had taken blows in recent years, is currently on the resurgence.

While we are on a long journey, we must stay on course and arrest the little blizzards that try to derail the Big Four agenda.

In appreciation of EPZs role in contributing to economic growth, those charged with running these industrial parks should be held accountable for plundering EPZA assets.

The cornerstone of justice is premised on evidence of any wrong committed. Those with other parameters in seeking vengeance must get a taste of the law themselves. The avalanche of morbid fear the elderly in parts of this country have to shake off daily makes a mockery of the presumption of innocent till proven guilty.