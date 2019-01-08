Act on looming environmental disaster

Alberto Leny

While the public is getting intoxicated by whimsical rhetoric about the 2022 succession, the nation faces serious development challenges that require urgent attention.

Among them is the conservation of the environment, which more than ever before, faces monumental threats of destruction with grave consequences to the ecosystem. That there is a looming environmental disaster can no longer be contested.

Kenya’s natural habitat, which boasts some of the wonders of the world, is reeling under the weight of destructive human actions driven by greed, corruption and ignorance, compounded by the failure to implement legal mechanisms to curb the destruction.

Land remains central to the battle to prevent environmental disaster. Without the full resolution of the unanswered land question, the threat of an environmental catastrophe in Kenya is very real.

Eviction of illegal settlers from the Mau Forest that has elicited a lot of political heat and humanitarian concerns was one significant occurrence last year. Conservationists hailed it as the biggest step to save the water tower — the lungs that make large parts of Kenya and the region “breathe”.

Mau is the lifeblood of many of the rivers that flow into the country’s lakes. However, the harmful effects of upstream destruction and pollution on these water bodies is endangering millions of lives and livelihoods in Kenya and beyond.

Lake Victoria is choking under the weight of the water hyacinth menace that has stifled the livelihoods of millions and affected transportation, with a debilitating impact on the local and national economies, with no obvious action taken.

Cutting down trees for timber and charcoal has stripped forests bare of cover, prompting the government to impose bans on logging and charcoal burning. Conversely, serious human survival and economic issues arise in this environmental conundrum that deserves greater attention.

Climate change has added another dimension to the growing concerns and the authorities need to delve deeper into the necessary adaptation and mitigation mechanisms.

Nairobi, the capital city, is equally on the throes of an ecological disaster, with its once upon a time pristine rivers tainted with filth, poisonous chemicals, plastics and encroachment by private developers.

Most city residents live in informal settlements under squalid conditions. It is the same story in virtually all other Kenyan urban areas.

Not all is lost, though. The battle to save our environment can be won, beginning with commitment and goodwill at the highest political level. The Executive in the national and county governments must give priority to enforcing the legal and policy frameworks already in place.

The environment-politics-development-community relationship is complex. The decimation of the ecosystem will result in the extinction of a sustainable relationship in the delicate balance involving society and nature. Development plans will suffer greatly as a consequence.

Kenya has made strides on matters environmental conservation going by the number of key conferences held in Nairobi in the recent past, including one due in March to be attended by among others, French President Emmanuel Macron. The momentum to save the environment must be maintained. —[email protected]