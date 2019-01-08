Cops demolish drugs den in Ngara, recover over 200 rolls of bhang.

Alvin Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

The government yesterday brought down some structures in Kariwaye area in Ngara that were believed to be hubs for drug abuse and trafficking.

Speaking as she supervised the demolitions, Starehe assistant deputy county commissioner Hedelgwin Riga said they acted after receiving a tip-off from members of the public.

The demolition team recovered about 200 rolls of bhang even though no one has been arrested. Riga said officers are pursuing the owner of the plot, who disappeared after she learnt that police were looking for her.

“Members of the Nyumba Kumi community policing tipped us that illicit drugs are being sold here and we have decided to eradicate the vice from our jurisdiction,” she said.

However, a resident who sought anonymity said the commissioner’s efforts are getting sabotaged by some officers who are bribed to tip drug dealers of intended raids.