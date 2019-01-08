KCPE graduates start new journey

Alvin Mwangi, Sophie Njoka and Noven Owiti @PeopleDailyKe

More than a million learners who sat their Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exam last year were yesterday admitted to various schools.

One by one, learners were inspected as teachers scrutinised letters of admission after the Education Ministry issued a directive that all admissions be done through the National Education Management Information System (Nemis).

“To account for every learner, Nemis will be the central point of admission,” said Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed. A spot check by People Daily showed that in most schools in Nairobi, admission went on without hitches.

“The admission process is thorough and swift. I’m happy my son will join Aquinas Boys’ High School,” said Emily Mukami, a parent. The new students could not hide their excitement as well.

“The holiday was long but finally, I am joining Form One. I will work hard to study aviation in campus,” said Austin Kamau, who was being admitted to St Aquinas.

In Kisumu, the exercise kicked off smoothly in schools with high enrolment recorded yesterday. County Education director Sabina Aroni said no major hitches were reported.

Parents expressed diverse reactions to the strict Nemis admission policy. Grace Wafula, a parent at Kisumu Girls High School, said students who have been admitted to schools in a new environment may take time to adjust.

Meanwhile, in Mombasa, hundreds of Form One students have turned away for failing to present original birth certificates, as school administrations appeared to adhere strictly to the Nemis guidelines in the admission process.

Allidina Visram High School principal Juma Mshimu said most parents had brought birth certificates that were not certified or genuine, therefore, some details could not match earlier details captured in Nemis.

A low-turnout was witnessed in most schools in the county, however, Mvita Boys School principal Dan Mwanzia said the school had admitted 350 students out of the expected 380.

Amina on Sunday asked school administrators to ensure they file reports on how students are reporting. This will help identify those who do not join the schools they are invited to. Admission to many schools will go on until Friday.