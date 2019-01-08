Parents raise red flag over extra fees

Parents of Form One students in the Coast region have complained the move by some schools to disregard government fees guidelines and charge extra levies.

The parents urged the Education ministry to intervene and rein in the institutions that have hiked admission fees illegally.

It emerged yesterday that some county, extra-county and national schools have re-introduced levies such as fees to hire Board of Management teachers, electricity, KCSE exam, transport, activity fees and personal emoluments banned by the government.

According to fees structures seen by People Daily, the schools have devised new ways asking for the cash without raising eyebrows.

For instance, at Kombeni Girls’, an extra-county public school in Kilifi, Form One students were required to pay Sh20,395 for the first term, excluding the government capitation. Out of this, Sh12,945 goes to boarding and equipment, Sh800 (repair and maintenance), Sh800 (administration), Sh500 (local transport), Sh2,000 (personal emolument), Sh 1,600 (electricity) Sh250 (activity) and Sh1,500 for paying teachers hired by BOM.

At Murray Girls High in Taita Taveta, the annual fees are Sh67,779 while at St Theresa Tautar Girls, parents will part with 75,553 a year.