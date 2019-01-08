Turkana recruits 300 ECD teachers

Turkana has embarked on the recruitment of 300 Early Childhood Development Education (ECD) teachers. County Public Service Board board chairman Dr John Ng’asike said the teachers will go a long way in bridging staffing gaps in the county. The recruitments bring the number of ECDE teachers to 571 from 271.

Ng’asike emphasised the importance of ECD to the quality of the education sector. “ECD is the foundation of education. We must ensure these centres have enough teachers,” he said. The 300 teachers will be deployed across the county.

Meanwhile, Governor Josphat Nanok has revealed his administration is conducting performance appraisal on 151 ECD teachers employed on contract.

“The performance report will be forwarded to the Public Service Board for consideration for permanent terms offered. The rest will still continue to be on contract until we are convinced their performance matches our expectations,” said Nanok.

Last year, the county had 26,023 ECD pupils across the county who have transitioned to Class One.

Nanok added that through a partnership with the World Food Programme, some 240 ECDE centres in the county will be issued with energy-saving jikos.

Meanwhile, six vocational training centres across the country will benefit from an Sh26.3 million grant from the national government. The grant targets 500 students.