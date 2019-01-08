Sonko’s education minister resigns

Bernard Gitau @benagitau

Nairobi county Education CEC Janet Ouko announced her resignation yesterday “to pursue other interests”. The resignation puts Governor Mike Sonko’s leadership style in the spotlight, with claims Ouko’s resignation could have been triggered by her differences with the county boss.

Ouko, however, cited challenges including a small number of schools against a large population of learners. She insisted she was in good terms with the governor, who was attending an event presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta in Mombasa when she made the announcement.

“I have resigned after my position became untenable, but let us leave it at that,” Ouko told People Daily on phone. She said she had served the governor with her resignation letter and is awaiting his response.

Her resignation takes effect on January 31. “I wish to thank you for the opportunity to serve in your government as an executive member,” her letter read in part.

Meanwhile, operations at City Hall remained paralysed for the better part of yesterday after Kenya Power Company disconnected electricity due to Sh990 million unpaid bills.

Acting Deputy County Secretary Leboo Morintant disputed the figure, claiming City Hall owes Kenya Power Sh200 million.

“Kenya Power also owes the county at least Sh1.2 billion for wayleaves and the most honourable thing to do would be to calculate the difference,” said Leboo.