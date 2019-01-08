CS flags off 250,000 new syllabus books

Bernard Gitau @benagitau

The government has distributed over 800,000 textbooks for the new Competency-Based Curriculum to public primary schools across the country.

The government aims to distribute three million books for all subjects by January 15 in all the 21,627 primary schools in the country. An additional 60,000 teachers’ guides for the language textbooks are set for distribution.

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed said implementation of the 2-6-3-3 curriculum, which replaces the 8-4-4 system, started on January 3 for PP1 and PP2—pre-primary One and Two—and Grades One to Three.

The CS spoke at Kenya Literature Bureau (KLB) offices in Nairobi when she flagged off 10 trucks ferrying 250,000 textbooks to schools in Bungoma, Kakamega and Garissa counties.

“We are here to flag off the Tusome textbooks to ensure the historic mission of rolling out the new curriculum in early years education is done without any hitches,” said Amina. Tusome books are meant for grade literacy.

“As a ministry, we have the responsibility of confirming that the crucial infrastructure both soft and hard are in place on time as required. That, of course, includes instructional materials,” she added.

Joint efforts

Amina revealed that 20 trucks carrying 566,000 Tusome Kiswahili and English textbooks for Grade 1 pupils had been dispatched to various counties on Sunday.

“We have dispatched additional 10 trucks with 250,000 books today and intend to complete the distribution process by January 15,” she said.

In 2018, Amina said through joint efforts by both the publishers and Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD), all primary schools received four volumes of the Competency-Based Curriculum designs for pre-primary 1 and 2 and Grades One to Three.

“The Publishers, including KLB, in conjunction with KICD are working to have course books and other instructional materials published and successfully distributed to all public primary schools and we appreciate that effort,” she said.

Amina urged primary school administrators and teachers handling early year pupils to fully utilise both Tusome books and CBC material to give learners a firm foundation.

“I also appeal to all stakeholders to prudently use the distributed materials so that they can last for the expected lifespan,” she said.

Meanwhile, Amina insisted that the National Education Management Information System (NEMIS) is working as anticipated.

“We are urging County Education Directors to ensure all schools capture information of new admissions in the system by January 11,” she added.