Jubilee MPs want House dissolved over divisive politics

Some MPs allied to the Jubilee Party now want Parliament dissolved arguing that the current political situation was not conducive for the House business.

Led by Sirisia MP John Waluke (pictured), they said members had started to append their signatures to the petition, which, if successful, will see the lawmakers approving their ouster.

He said the House, is so divided for any meaningful legislation to go through and hence the need for it to be dissolved.

“About 85 per cent of the MPs are of the idea and some have signed the petition,” Waluke said without producing any evidence.

The second-time MP, who was accompanied by Halima Mucheke (Nominated), said continued pressure to push out Deputy President William Ruto from contesting the presidency in 2022 was not good for the party and country.

Waluke now wants the Jubilee leadership to make public the forces pushing former party vice-chairman David Murathe to denounce the DP candidacy.

“The country has gone into politics full throttle, there will be no time for development, daggers have been drawn and the only way to quell the pressure is for Parliament to be dissolved and members seek a fresh mandate,” said Waluke.